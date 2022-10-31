Comerica Bank Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

