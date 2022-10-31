Comerica Bank Has $1.96 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,712,000 after buying an additional 368,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trupanion by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,171,000 after buying an additional 88,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,014,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUP opened at $50.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $219.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $557,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $557,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock worth $1,875,302. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

