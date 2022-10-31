Comerica Bank Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

