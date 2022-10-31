Comerica Bank Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,911,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,644,000 after purchasing an additional 173,478 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 39.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.44 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.51 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,740 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

