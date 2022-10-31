Comerica Bank Has $2.16 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

RLI opened at $128.89 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

