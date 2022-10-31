Comerica Bank Has $2.17 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $127.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

