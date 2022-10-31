Comerica Bank Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBTX opened at $63.41 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 31.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

