Comerica Bank Purchases 2,395 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,870,000 after buying an additional 360,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

