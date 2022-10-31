Comerica Bank Purchases 289 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $96.10 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.