Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNFI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Price Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $42.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.