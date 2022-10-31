Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOPE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.24. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $166.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $106,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

