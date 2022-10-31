Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arcosa Stock Performance
Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $64.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Arcosa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa
In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Arcosa
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
