Comerica Bank Sells 196 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $8,842,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. UBS Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

NYSE:AWI opened at $75.40 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

