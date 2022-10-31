Comerica Bank Sells 214 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Gentherm by 5,247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Gentherm by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $57.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 26,278 shares of company stock worth $1,714,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

