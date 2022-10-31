Comerica Bank Sells 494 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 89.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $126.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 42.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

