Comerica Bank Sells 518 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $302.68 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

