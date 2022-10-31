Comerica Bank Sells 551 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,727,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 487,646 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,691,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,273,000 after acquiring an additional 344,391 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,681,000 after buying an additional 319,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,265,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,374,000 after buying an additional 252,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NATI stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

