Comerica Bank Sells 690 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $1,515,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $2,276,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Century Communities Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of CCS opened at $45.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

