Comerica Bank Sells 8,082 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ACWX stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

