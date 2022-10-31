Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,341 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $352,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 23.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 74,199 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $68.35 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

