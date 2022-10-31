Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.75.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

