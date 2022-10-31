CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,992,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 764,906 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMM. Citigroup raised their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

COMM stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.75.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

