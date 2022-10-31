Compass Point Cuts Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Price Target to $22.00

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Compass Point to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $544.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, COO Arnold D. Martines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.