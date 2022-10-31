Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 29.6% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 64,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

