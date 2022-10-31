Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after buying an additional 3,018,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 35.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 807,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 770,677 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $51,950,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock worth $261,422,657 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $23.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

