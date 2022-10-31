Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.10 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

