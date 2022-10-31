Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Coty Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.