Country Club Bank GFN Sells 815 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Trading Up 7.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 151.65%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.