Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $38.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,219.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $149,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $724,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,219.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,478 shares of company stock worth $2,434,206 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.