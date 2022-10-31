Cowen Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $520.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.61.

NYSE:NOW opened at $420.40 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 424.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.23.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,842,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

