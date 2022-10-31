Credit Suisse Group Increases Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $267.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.90.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $229.14 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

