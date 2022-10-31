Credit Suisse Group Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $78.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $64.21 on Thursday. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

