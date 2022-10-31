Credit Suisse Group Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $240.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.52.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $223.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

