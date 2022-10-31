Csenge Advisory Group Buys 64,990 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,077.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 64,990 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $910,099,000 after buying an additional 8,195,847 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.66 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

