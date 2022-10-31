Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,937.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $103.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

