David L. Bumgarner Sells 123 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $12,548.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CHCO opened at $101.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $103.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.
CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
