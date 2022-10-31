David L. Bumgarner Sells 123 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $12,548.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

City Stock Performance

CHCO opened at $101.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

Get City alerts:

City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of City by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of City by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.