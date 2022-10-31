DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 51.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,989 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $48.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $288.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.