DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $29.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.85 million. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,230.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,230.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $291,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,931,877 shares of company stock valued at $178,729,210. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

