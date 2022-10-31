Drystone LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Drystone LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 5.0% of Drystone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Drystone LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 306,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,004,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $459.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

