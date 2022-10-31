Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $138.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 224,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 181,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $14,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

