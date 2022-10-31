Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $155.00 at Stephens

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $561.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

