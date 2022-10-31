eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,941 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,395,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay Trading Up 1.2 %

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

