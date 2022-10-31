Echo45 Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Echo45 Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Up 7.6 %

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 151.65% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.