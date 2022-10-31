Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 77.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 275,230 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 748,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 90.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 147,080 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 135,214 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:EPC opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

