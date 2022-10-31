Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 326.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essent Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

