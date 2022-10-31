EVI Industries (EVI) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) is one of 64 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare EVI Industries to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares EVI Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EVI Industries
|1.53%
|3.62%
|2.03%
|EVI Industries Competitors
|-18.44%
|-152.18%
|-3.28%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares EVI Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EVI Industries
|$267.32 million
|$4.09 million
|60.40
|EVI Industries Competitors
|$658.23 million
|$53.89 million
|328.30
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EVI Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EVI Industries
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|EVI Industries Competitors
|191
|835
|1433
|62
|2.54
As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 32.16%. Given EVI Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVI Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
38.4% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
EVI Industries has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
EVI Industries competitors beat EVI Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
EVI Industries Company Profile
EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.
