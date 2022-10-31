Evolent Health (EVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

