F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in F.N.B. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,252,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 99,296 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $234,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

