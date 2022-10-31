First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FBP opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

