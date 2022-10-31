First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth about $15,624,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 140.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 23.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $149.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.45. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $380.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.35 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 110.24%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J&J Snack Foods news, CEO Dan Fachner sold 8,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,253,896.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

